Manafort, Gates stuck under house arrest for now; judge could lift conditions

Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates will remain under home confinement and GPS monitoring for now, until their attorneys can reach an agreement with the government.

In a hearing Monday, a federal judge said she's inclined to remove from house arrest the former chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign and his business associate. But U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not immediately rule at Monday's court session, saying she needs more financial information from Manafort and Gates.

Manafort has offered up his three residences and life insurance policies toward a $10 million bail. Gates has offered up his residence and life insurance policies toward his $5 million bail.

Both have to prove to the government their actual holdings with those dollar amounts if they want to be released from home confinement and GPS monitoring.

The men have been indicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. They are accused of laundering the profits of foreign consulting work performed on behalf of a Ukrainian political party and concealing those assets from the U.S. government.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Jackson says that once she receives the additional financial information, she is prepared to lift the home confinement requirement but with certain restrictions, such as a bar on international travel.

Jackson told the defendants she is "very disinclined to allow international travel" and said she is leaning toward limiting their travel to the Washington area, with the exception of Richmond for Gates.

Jackson also said she’s unsure when the trial may begin, despite a previously reported start date of May 7. The judge said that will depend on the pace of discovery.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.