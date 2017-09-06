Donald Trump Jr. to meet with Senate Judiciary Committee

Donald Trump Jr. will meet behind closed doors with lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning, Fox News confirmed.

Lawmakers have wanted to hear from the president’s eldest son ever since word of his June 2016 meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya over possible damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton emerged.

Democrats have pointed to that meeting to argue collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. The Trump campaign has denied the accusation.

In July, the Judiciary Committee called on Trump Jr. to testify about Russia’s attempted meddling in the election, but Trump Jr., along with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, made a deal with the committee to avoid a public hearing, paving the way for a transcribed interview in private.

“In late July, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to provide the Judiciary Committee with documents and a transcribed interview prior to a public hearing. Shortly thereafter, a date for that interview was set and agreed to by both the committee and Trump Jr. This meeting will be conducted under the same terms as previously announced,” Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said.

The committee also sought a private interview with the head of the firm behind the infamous anti-Trump dossier. Founder of Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, met with committee staff on August 22.

It is unclear when Manafort’s private hearing will take place.