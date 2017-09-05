What is DACA and why would Trump dismantle it?

President Donald Trump is expected to dismantle today an Obama-era program that, in part, allows for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants to remain in the country.

The decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program – which gives amnesty to certain undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children – is not one that Trump “takes lightly,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday. She added that the choice to end the program “is weighing on” Trump.

Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, is expected to announce Tuesday that the administration will end the program in the next six months – giving Congress little time to pass immigration legislation. Trump on Twitter urged lawmakers to “do your job” with DACA on Twitter.

Read on for a look at how the DACA program works and why Trump would disband it.

What is the DACA program?

The DACA program was formed through executive order by former President Barack Obama in 2012 and allows for certain people who come to the U.S. illegally as minors protection from immediate deportation, called Dreamers. Recipients are able to request “consideration of deferred action” for a period of two years which is subject to renewal.

“Deferred action is a use of prosecutorial discretion to defer removal action against an individual for a certain period of time,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services states. “Deferred action does not provide lawful status.”

Individuals are able to request DACA status if they were under the age of 31 on June 15, 2012, came to the U.S. before turning 16 and have continuously lived in the country since June 15, 2007.

Individuals must also have a high school diploma, GED certification, been honorably discharged from the military or still be in school. Recipients cannot have a criminal record.

It does not provide “legal status.”

How many people are affected by DACA?

Nearly 800,000 undocumented youth are under the program's umbrella.

Thousands of people could lose their jobs should Trump decide to phase out the DACA program, according to a recent study by the left-leaning think tank, the Center for American Progress.

Nearly 2,000 leaders have signed onto a letter asking Trump to protect the so-called Dreamers, including eight governors.

“As leaders of communities across the country – individuals and institutions that have seen these young people grow up in our communities – we recognize how they have enriched and strengthened our cities, states, schools, businesses, congregations and families,” the letter said.

Why would Trump dismantle it?

During the presidential campaign, Trump referred to DACA as “illegal amnesty.” However, he seemingly signaled that he had softened his stance on the program in April when he told the Associated Press that DACA recipients could “rest easy.”

Yet his administration is expected to announce Tuesday that the program will end. It’s still unclear exactly how the program will be phased out over six-months or if the government could continue to process applications for the program during that time.

Republicans – and some Democrats – opposed Obama’s order from the start as a perceived overreach of executive power.

“The point here is … the president does not have the authority to waive immigration law, nor does he have the authority to create it out of thin air,” Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said at the time.

King has remained a stalwart Republican against the program; he suggested last week that DACA recipients should turn their parents in to federal immigration authorities.

The plan to allow DACA to lapse already has buy-in from conservative groups that hoped Trump would end the program.

“Our position has been that President Trump should allow DACA to lapse,” Ira Mehlman of the Federation for American Immigration Reform told Fox News. “As people’s two-year deferments and work authorization expire, they should not be renewed.”

But others stressed the need for protections offered from DACA and urged lawmakers to quickly pass immigration legislation.

Daniel Garza, president of the conservative immigration nonprofit Libre Initiative, told Fox News that DACA offers a “reprieve from a life of uncertainty for innocent kids who didn’t break the law.”

“It’s rather disappointing to think they could return to a state of anxiety and fear,” he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and a handful of other Republicans urged Trump last week to hold off on scrapping DACA and give lawmakers more time to come up with a legislative fix.

Congress has repeatedly tried – and failed – to come together on immigration overhaul legislation, and it remains uncertain whether the House would be able to pass anything on the divisive issue.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., promised that should Trump decide to rescind DACA, “we will work to find a legislative solution to their dilemma.”

One thing to consider – a decision to end DACA could toss a wrench in to Trump's other immigration plans, including securing the border wall, Capitol Hill aides told the Washington Examiner.

