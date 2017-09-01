What is DACA and why would Trump dismantle it?

President Donald Trump is expected to dismantle an Obama-era program that, in part, allows for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants to remain in the country.

Trump is expected to announce plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as early as Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Friday.

Trump is "in the process of finalizing and will make a decision Tuesday of next week," Sanders said. "He loves children and wants to make sure this decision is done correctly."

The decision to end the program, Sanders said, is not one Trump "takes lightly." The President, Sanders said, "takes time and diligence to make sure he goes through the process," adding that the choice he will make "is weighing on him, certainly."

Trump is planning to halt the program, but will allow so-called Dreamers to remain in the U.S. until their work permits expire, the official said.

Young immigrants and immigration advocates have been bracing for the possibility that the program would be discontinued. The DACA program was a crucial and controversial part of the 2016 presidential election.

Read on for a look at how the DACA program works and why Trump would disband it.

What is the DACA program?

The DACA program was formed through executive order by former President Barack Obama in 2012 and allows for certain people who come to the U.S. illegally as minors protection from immediate deportation. Recipients are able to request “consideration of deferred action” for a period of two years which is subject to renewal.

“Deferred action is a use of prosecutorial discretion to defer removal action against an individual for a certain period of time,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services states. “Deferred action does not provide lawful status.”

Individuals are able to request DACA status if they were under the age of 31 on June 15, 2012, came to the U.S. before turning 16 and have continuously lived in the country since June 15, 2007.

Individuals must also have a high school diploma, GED certification, been honorably discharged from the military or still be in school. Recipients cannot have a criminal record.

It does not provide “legal status.”

How many people are affected by DACA?

Nearly 800,000 undocumented youth are under the program's umbrella.

Thousands of people could lose their jobs should Trump decide to phase out the DACA program, according to a recent study by the left-leaning think tank, the Center for American Progress.

Nearly 2,000 leaders have signed onto a letter asking Trump to protect the so-called Dreamers, including eight governors.

“As leaders of communities across the country – individuals and institutions that have seen these young people grow up in our communities – we recognize how they have enriched and strengthened our cities, states, schools, businesses, congregations and families,” the letter said.

Why would Trump dismantle it?

The Trump administration was given a deadline of Sept. 5 to make a decision on DACA by some Republican state lawmakers who hope to force the president’s hand in discontinuing the program.

During the presidential campaign, Trump referred to DACA as “illegal amnesty.” However, he seemingly signaled that he had softened his stance on the program in April when he told the Associated Press that DACA recipients could “rest easy.”

Trump is expected to announce that the program will end but will still allow those currently in it to stay in the U.S. until their work permits expire – which, for some, could be as long as two years.

Republicans – and some Democrats – opposed Obama’s order from the start as a perceived overreach of executive power.

“The point here is … the president does not have the authority to waive immigration law, nor does he have the authority to create it out of thin air,” Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said at the time.

King has remained a stalwart Republican against the program; he suggested earlier this week that DACA recipients should turn their parents into federal immigration authorities.

The plan to allow DACA to lapse already has buy-in from conservative groups that hoped Trump would end the program.

“Our position has been that President Trump should allow DACA to lapse,” Ira Mehlman of the Federation for American Immigration Reform told Fox News. “As people’s two-year deferments and work authorization expire, they should not be renewed.”

One thing to consider – a decision to end DACA could toss a wrench into his other immigration plans, including securing the border wall, Capitol Hill aides told the Washington Examiner.

