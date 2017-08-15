Ann Coulter cheers Trump: 'Today we got our leader back'

Conservative author Ann Coulter praised Trump on Tuesday after he publicly denounced the "alt-left" for contributing to violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. this weekend.

"We were Gideon's army without Gideon. Today, we got our leader back," Coulter tweeted following the president's remarks.

Trump blamed "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Va. this past weekend, doubling down on his prior statements against the "alt-left."

"What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, at the alt-right? Do they have any assemblage of guilt?" Trump told reporters at Trump Tower.

"What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do. That was a horrible, horrible day."

