Trump slams Murkowski for defection on ObamaCare repeal test vote

President Trump slammed Sen. Lisa Murkowski for her defection on Tuesday's procedural vote on an ObamaCare repeal plan.

“Senator @LisaMurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!” Trump tweeted early Wednesday.

Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, were the only two Republicans to vote “no” to move forward with debate on Tuesday. The bill narrowly cleared the procedural hurdle.

Collins and Murkowski have been among the moderate Senate Republicans concerned about possible Medicaid cuts in a full ObamaCare overhaul. Both senators sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., separate letters last week opposing the Senate’s effort to pass legislation to repeal ObamaCare without new legislation in place.

The president’s tweet only addressed his disappointment in Murkowski, and did not mention Collins.