Eric Trump: Attacks on president show 'the ugliness of Washington DC'

Eric Trump told Fox News' "Hannity" Tuesday night that recent attacks against his father by Democrats and celebrities show "a lack of morals in society" and "the ugliness of Washington D.C."

"We need to bring some principles back. We have to bring some manners back. We need to bring some respect back. It’s sad," President Trump's second son told Sean Hannity. "[His opponents] would rather see him fail than have America succeed. I have said that a million times and I really believe it."

Eric Trump, who serves as executive vice president of The Trump Organization, said Democrats were resorting to personal attacks against his father because they "don’t have the voice of the American people. They don’t have things that make sense for this country."

The younger Trump also said that the Democrats were "imploding" politically and referred to party chairman Tom Perez as a "wack job."

"They have no message so what do they try and do? They try to obstruct a great man. They try and obstruct his family. They come after us viciously, and it’s truly, truly horrible," he said. "And honestly, I blame most of those politicians and I blame the media."