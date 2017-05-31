Trump hotel guest arrested on gun charges, averting possible 'disaster'

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on gun charges early Wednesday inside the Trump International Hotel, thanks to a tipster whom police said may have help "averted a disaster."

Police arrested and charged Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pa., in connection with the incident, just blocks from the White House.

Moles’ vehicle was apparently spotted by hotel security shortly after midnight. A firearm was seen inside the vehicle "in plain view" and another was found inside the glove box, according to a police report.

Officers seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition, the report also states.

Moles was arrested inside the hotel without incident and charged with carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business and having unregistered ammunition.

However, authorities say they have yet to establish a clear motive and “don’t have enough information” to charge Moles with making threats.

“I was very concerned about these particular circumstances,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said. “I think law enforcement and the tipster averted a disaster here.”

Newsham said his agency, after receiving the information, including a description of the vehicle, immediately contacted hotel security, which helped spot the vehicle and called a the MPD bomb squad.

“We had an indication that he was going to the Trump hotel,” he said. “I’m not going to read anything into it, but the detailed information provided by the tipster was really important for us to get over their quickly.”

The hotel is inside an old post office building, which Trump's real estate company leased and renovated during the presidential campaign.

Newsham declined to say if Moles has a criminal record.

MPD made the arrest in conjunction with the Secret Service. Both agencies received information from the Pennsylvania State Police Department, which got the original tip.

“At no time were any Secret Service protectees at risk,” said Brian Ebert, special agent in charge at the agency’s Washington field office. “The Secret Service greatly appreciates its strong partnership with … all of our law enforcement partners. This investigation is still new and ongoing.”

A hotel spokeswoman confirmed the person arrested was a guest at the luxury hotel and had been "behaving suspiciously." However, she declined to further discuss specifics, citing the ongoing investigation.

"We take the safety and security of guests very seriously. It is our first priority," the spokeswoman told Fox News.

Fox News' Ellison Barber and Joseph Weber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.