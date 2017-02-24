Democrats reportedly plan total war on Trump

Senior Democratic officials reportedly say that they will adhere to the call from their liberal base and take an all-out-war stance against President Trump.

The New York Times reported Thursday that there was a time when Democrats were divided on their Trump approach. Trump did win former blue states in his November victory and Democrats in those states witnessed a new vulnerability.

The report, however, said that protests and angry emails have prompted Democrats to "cast aside any notion of conciliation with the White House.”

“My belief is, we have to resist every way and everywhere, every time we can,” Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington told the paper. Inslee said there was a “tornado of support” for a wall-to-wall resistance.

TRUMP GETS READY TO TAKE CENTER STAGE AT CPAC

Douglas E. Schoen, a former pollster for President Clinton and Fox News contributor, wrote in an opinion piece that “Trump's ascendance is rooted in America’s preference for center-right policy."

"As the Democratic Party shifted ever leftwards under Obama, it suffered net losses of 11 Senate seats, 62 House seats, and 10 governorships since 2010, as well as nearly 1000 state legislative seats.”

He went on to say, “The groups driving the Democratic Party to the left believe their only path to victory is mobilization. These forces are pushing the party away from the American public, which fundamentally is center-right, and channeling the concerns and priorities of the core Democratic coastal base.”

Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., is considered a “middle-of-the-road.” He told The Times that loathing Trump is not a governing strategy.

“There is this vitriol and dislike for our new president,” he said. “The challenge for us is to harness it in a productive way and a constructive way, and I think we will.”