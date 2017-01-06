DEVELOPING ...

A declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering a campaign to influence the U.S. election and hurt Hillary Clinton’s candidacy – findings made public after officials briefed President-elect Donald Trump.

The report said:

“We assess with high confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election, the consistent goals of which were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”

President-elect Donald Trump had what he described as a “constructive” briefing Friday with the intelligence community on their classified findings about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race – while saying cyber-attacks had “absolutely no effect” on the election.

Trump, after a contentious few weeks with some in the intelligence community over the findings, seemed to try to smooth over the tensions.

He issued a statement Friday saying: “I had a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the Intelligence Community this afternoon. I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation.”

Sources close to the matter also confirmed to Fox News that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is expected to release an unclassified version of the hacking report to the public as early as Friday afternoon.

Intelligence officials -- Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey – delivered their assessment to Trump in New York after briefing President Obama a day earlier.

They were preparing to point to multiple motives for Moscow's alleged meddling, which has been the subject of fierce debate in Washington, especially among Republicans.

GOP lawmakers like Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., have essentially accepted the accusations against Russia, while Trump and his allies have repeatedly cast doubt on them or suggested they were meant to discredit him.

In his written statement, Trump acknowledged that Russia, China and others “are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee” – but said “there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines.”

Trump said there were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, “but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful.” Trump also said the U.S. needs to fight and stop cyberattacks, and he’ll appoint a team to give him a plan within 90 days of taking office.

“Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America’s safety and security will be my number one priority,” he said.

Before the briefing, Trump continued to raise concerns about the intel being used for political purposes, telling The New York Times the controversy over Russian hacking is a “political witch hunt.” He said he doesn’t want other countries hacking the U.S., but said the attention on Russia’s alleged actions stems from those who “got beaten very badly in the election” and “are very embarrassed.”

Following on complaints about how the intelligence findings have been portrayed in the media, he even tweeted that he’s asked congressional committee leaders to “investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it.”

In another twist, following reports that the FBI never accessed the Democratic National Committee’s servers as part of their probe, a senior FBI official told Fox News the bureau did in fact ask – and was denied.

“The FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated,” the official said. “This left the FBI no choice but to rely upon a third party for information. These actions caused significant delays and inhibited the FBI from addressing the intrusion earlier.”

The DNC was one of the hacking targets last year.

On Capitol Hill, intelligence officials refused to comment when they left a briefing for lawmakers. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the intelligence report was "quite a stunning disclosure" and said parts will be released today, though she didn't provide any specifics.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous U.S. officials, reported Thursday that intelligence agencies have identified parties who delivered stolen Democratic emails to WikiLeaks. The officials also said there were disparities between efforts to infiltrate Democratic and Republican networks, and said the U.S. intercepted communications in which Russian officials celebrated Trump's victory. It was not clear which of those details were included in the classified report.

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge and Matthew Dean and The Associated Press contributed to this report.