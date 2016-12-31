Federal agencies are speeding up hiring in the last days of the Obama administration, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump entering the White House and imposing the hiring freeze he has promised, according to The Washington Post.

Several agencies are filling vacant positions with new hires and transfers before Trump, a Republican, takes office January 20, according to the newspaper, which based its report on interviews and internal federal documents.

The hiring rush comes amid an agreement after the November election that no new hires would be made after Dec. 1, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the newspaper Friday.

The White House Office of Management and Budget said Saturday that the administration imposed a moratorium Dec. 7 on hiring senior executives within the civil service, a policy consistent with previous transitions to ensure incoming agency leaders can make or approve executive hiring decisions.

Spicer declined to comment on whether he thinks the administration broke the hiring agreement, considering the transition team has yet to receive details about new hires and jobs being offered after the December deadline.

Among the agencies making hires are the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Transportation Security Administration and sections of the departments of Agriculture and Labor, according to the newspaper.

