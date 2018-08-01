'Rat lungworm' explained: What to know about the parasitic roundworm

If you're considering eating raw or undercooked snails, slugs or centipedes — you may want to think again.

Some of these delicacies may carry "rat lungworm," a parasite that can infect critters through rodent feces.

Here's what you should know about the parasitic roundworm, Angiostrongylus cantonensis, and how it can be avoided.

Where is the parasite found?

Its adult form is found just in rodents, and sickened rats can pass larvae of the parasite in feces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says online.

How are snails, slugs and humans infected?

Snails and slugs become infected when they ingest the larvae. Humans consuming raw or undercooked infected snails, slugs or centipedes may end up with rat lungworm, the agency warns. Eating raw or undercooked freshwater shrimp, crabs or frogs infected with larvae may also be an issue.

'ALARMING' RAT LUNGWORM PARASITE SPREADING THROUGH FLORIDA, RESEARCHERS WARN

Another way people can be infected is if raw produce contains a snail or slug, the CDC says. It's important to note that if someone's infected, they cannot transmit the parasite to somebody else.

Where have there been cases in the U.S.?

Humans have been infected in Hawaii, Louisiana and Texas, University of Florida researchers say. However, it's rare for cases to hit the continental U.S.

What sort of preventative measures can I take?

Skip eating raw or undercooked snails and slugs or other critters that coule be exposed to the parasite, and make sure to wash your hands and sport gloves if you're handling them.

CALIFORNIA NEWLYWEDS CONTRACT RAT LUNGWORM DISEASE ON HAWAII HONEYMOON

What's known about symptoms?

Those who suffer symptoms can experience "headache, stiff neck, tingling or painful feelings in the skin, low-grade fever, nausea, and vomiting," the CDC says, explaining that eosinophilic meningitis may be caused by the infection. Not everyone who is infected exhibits symptoms.

What should I know about treatment?

While treatment is not usually required and the parasite eventually dies, University of South Florida researchers warn coma and death are possible with severe infections.

Patients can be treated with medication for headaches and to lessen how the body responds to the parasite, the CDC says.