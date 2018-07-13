Connecticut mom dies days after giving birth to third baby

Funds are pouring in for a Connecticut family whose mother died days after giving birth to her son. Lindsay Crosby, who gave birth to her third child Nolan on June 24, was rushed via ambulance to Hartford Hospital on July 2.

Crosby was diagnosed with group A Streptococcus and sepsis, and placed in the hospital’s intensive care unit. She died on July 4, leaving behind her husband Evan, daughters Finlay, 5, and Sigrid, 3, and newborn son Nolan.

Group A strep is a bacterium that can cause many different infections that can lead to sepsis. An estimated one-third of patients who develop sepsis die, with those who recover often left with mental anguish or chronic health issues, according to Sepsis.org. In addition to sepsis, group A strep can cause strep throat, scarlet fever, impetigo, pneumonia, necrotizing fasciitis, otitis media, sinusitis, cellulitis and toxic shock syndrome.

INFANT DIES DAY AFTER SHOWING SYMPTOMS OF MENINGITIS, FAMILY SAYS

Two GoFundMe pages set up on behalf of Crosby’s family have raised over $300,000 in the days following her death.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all of those who have reached out to our family since the passing of Lindsay on July 4,” the family said in a statement, according to 14News.com. “It has meant so very much to us. The kind messages have been most comforting, and the generous unexpected financial gifts will be very helpful in coping with unforeseen expenses for Lindsay’s husband, Evan, and their three young children following her sudden passing.”

Crosby, a 2008 graduate of Springfield College, was the associate director of admission and girl’s lacrosse coach at the Westminster School in Simsbury.

“Lindsay’s warm smile and valuable contributions to all aspects of school life will be sorely missed,” a Westminster School spokesperson said, according to 14News.com. “We are doing our best to process this terrible tragedy and have the Crosby family in our prayers and thoughts as we respect their privacy.”