Giants GM Dave Gettleman diagnosed with lymphoma

New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma after undergoing an annual physical. Gettleman said that he is scheduled to begin treatment in “the very near future.”

“The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I,” Gettleman said, in a statement posted to the Giants website. “I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow, and as they know, when I am not in the office, I will be in constant communication with Pat (Shurmur), Kevin (Abrams) and the rest of our staff.”

The 67-year-old went on to thank the Giants organization and his family while asking for privacy. He did not reveal what type of lymphoma he has been diagnosed with.

Gettleman was hired by the Giants in December, weeks after Giants co-owner John Mara fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. Gettleman was previously with the Carolina Panthers.