Twin brothers in Michigan welcome newborns on the same day: 'It was destined to be'

Twin brothers in Michigan had an unexpected surprise on Tuesday when both of their wives gave birth on the same day.

Joshua Thorington and his wife, Denise, welcomed a baby boy named Jack at 4:18 a.m. on March 27. Just an hour later, WPBN reported, Justin Thorington and his wife, Alex, arrived at the same hospital -- Munson Medical Center in Traverse City -- because she was in labor.

After the couple announced Jack had been born, family members starting asking when they could come see the newborn. Everyone except for Alex and Justin, that is.

“We didn’t hear from them [Alex and Justin] right away so I thought something was up," Joshua told Fox News on Friday.

That’s when Joshua’s brother, Justin, told him that his wife Alex was in labor. Just before midnight that same day, Alex gave birth to a baby girl named Lucy.

“It was kind of destined to be,” Joshua told WPBN.

Initially, the babies were due roughly two weeks apart from each other, Joshua said. “The entire pregnancy we joked about how it could happen."

Both families are ecstatic the cousins will now share the same birthday.

“It’s been crazy how much attention is been getting. At first it didn’t really hit me how unique this was, (maybe because I’m a twin), but the more I think about it the more I realize how special it is,” Justin told Fox News.

The aspect that Justin thinks is the most special, he said, is that “Lucy and Jack will always have someone in life to have fun with, and someone that can be there to lean on or provide support to through difficult times. They will always have a friend.”

Lisa Thorington, Joshua and Justin’s mother, told Fox News the family is “over the top” about the births.

“The twins are extremely close so on some level it just makes perfect sense,” she said.

Justin said he's thankful the two couples will have each other to “go through this experience as parents together and learn from each other."

"I think it will bring us even closer together," he added.