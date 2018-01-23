5-year-old girl survives rattlesnake bite

An innocent walk in the park turned into a nightmare for a Texas family.

A 5-year-old girl is recovering from a life-threatening snake bite. Emily Rose Oehler was enjoying the outdoors and playing at Longhorn Cavern State Park in Burnet, Texas with her family when a western diamondback rattlesnake bit her on the ankle.

"I just saw her flying around the corner and she was screaming, 'Snake!'" said her mother, Alicia Oehler, according to a report from WRIC. "She ran so fast that her jacket flew off."

The little girl was transported by a rescue helicopter to Dell Children’s Medical Center 60 miles away, in Austin, where she received 30 doses of anti-venom medication, KVUE reported.

"I was very surprised and heartbroken," Oehler said. "No child should have to go through that."

"I've been out here three-and-a-half years and this is the first snake bite we've seen in that time," Longhorn Cavern State Park Superintendent Cory Evans said.

"I don't recommend tourniquet, don't recommend any type of constriction. Call 9-1-1 and get there as quick as you possibly can."

Emily Rose is doing well, but her parents say she is still in a lot of pain.

Her body initially rejected the medication as the venom started moving up her leg, but now the treatment is working.

Since the family doesn’t have insurance, they have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Emily Rose’s medical care.