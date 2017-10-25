Blind triplets in Virginia make history by achieving rank of Eagle Scout

For the first time in the 107-year history of the Boy Scouts, three triplets who are blind have been named Eagle Scouts.

Leo, Nick and Steven Cantos were honored Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, for their achievements in front of family, friends, fellow Boy Scouts and even the Secretary of Labor.

According to the Boy Scouts of America, these brothers reached the rank of Eagle Scout “under the same conditions as their sighted peers, with no extensions or special considerations.” In fact, only four percent of Boy Scouts are able to accomplish this feat.

These triplets are competitive as well. Despite being blind, they actually love to play video games. But on this day, it’s not video games they are playing, but it’s video that is making their world a bit clearer.

With the help of Aira smart glasses and a customer support representative, these brothers are getting a sense of what is going on all around them thanks to new amazing technology made specifically for the blind. The representative, also known as a trained agent, describes to the user of the glasses what they are seeing in real-time.

The brothers are being given a free year subscription to the software as they get ready to head off to college next year. They thought the glasses were cool as they got a chance to hear what their eyes cannot see.

