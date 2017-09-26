28,000 jogging strollers recalled over potential fall risk

Delta Children has issued a recall for 28,000 of its “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers over concerns that they can break and possibly injure children. At least four incidents involving the stroller’s leg bracket breaking have been reported, with one resulting in cuts and bruising to a child.

The impacted products were sold at stores nationwide between August 2015 and August 2016 for a retail price between $130 and $160, according to a post on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

NEW PILOT PROGRAM PUTS NURSES IN THE 911 RESPONSE CHAIR

The recall affects products with a model and lot number of:

Model Number Color Lot Number(s) 11988-835 Orange inside/Green outside and Black CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099 11988-340 Green and Black CH15203, CH15217 11988-436 Blue and Black CH15143 11988-656 Pink and Black CH15144 11988-838 Orange and Black CH15145 11988-0261 Grey and Black CH16025 11998-0251 Grey and Black CH16026 11998-314 Green and Black CH15165, CH16006 11998-439 Blue and Black CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159 11998-678 Pink and Black CH15166, CH16007 11998-850 Orange outside/Grey inside and Black CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044

Consumers with additional questions are instructed to call Delta at 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the company at recall@deltachildren.com. More information can be found at www.deltachildren.com.