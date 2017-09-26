Expand / Collapse search
28,000 jogging strollers recalled over potential fall risk

The recall affects the company's "J is for Jeep" brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers.

Delta Children has issued a recall for 28,000 of its “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers over concerns that they can break and possibly injure children. At least four incidents involving the stroller’s leg bracket breaking have been reported, with one resulting in cuts and bruising to a child.

The impacted products were sold at stores nationwide between August 2015 and August 2016 for a retail price between $130 and $160, according to a post on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

The recall affects products with a model and lot number of:

Model Number

Color

Lot Number(s)

11988-835

Orange inside/Green outside and Black

CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099

 

11988-340

Green and Black

CH15203, CH15217

11988-436

Blue and Black

CH15143

11988-656

Pink and Black

CH15144

11988-838

Orange and Black

CH15145

11988-0261

Grey and Black

CH16025

11998-0251

Grey and Black 

CH16026

11998-314

Green and Black

CH15165, CH16006

11998-439

Blue and Black

CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159

11998-678

Pink and Black

CH15166, CH16007

11998-850

Orange outside/Grey inside and Black

CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044

 

Consumers with additional questions are instructed to call Delta at 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the company at recall@deltachildren.com. More information can be found at www.deltachildren.com.

 