28,000 jogging strollers recalled over potential fall risk
Delta Children has issued a recall for 28,000 of its “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers over concerns that they can break and possibly injure children. At least four incidents involving the stroller’s leg bracket breaking have been reported, with one resulting in cuts and bruising to a child.
The impacted products were sold at stores nationwide between August 2015 and August 2016 for a retail price between $130 and $160, according to a post on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
NEW PILOT PROGRAM PUTS NURSES IN THE 911 RESPONSE CHAIR
The recall affects products with a model and lot number of:
|
Model Number
|
Color
|
Lot Number(s)
|
11988-835
|
Orange inside/Green outside and Black
|
CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099
|
11988-340
|
Green and Black
|
CH15203, CH15217
|
11988-436
|
Blue and Black
|
CH15143
|
11988-656
|
Pink and Black
|
CH15144
|
11988-838
|
Orange and Black
|
CH15145
|
11988-0261
|
Grey and Black
|
CH16025
|
11998-0251
|
Grey and Black
|
CH16026
|
11998-314
|
Green and Black
|
CH15165, CH16006
|
11998-439
|
Blue and Black
|
CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159
|
11998-678
|
Pink and Black
|
CH15166, CH16007
|
11998-850
|
Orange outside/Grey inside and Black
|
CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044
Consumers with additional questions are instructed to call Delta at 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the company at recall@deltachildren.com. More information can be found at www.deltachildren.com.