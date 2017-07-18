Family blames teen's death on hospital negligence

A California family is blaming hospital staff for their 15-year-old daughter’s death after they claim her complaints of severe chest pain were dismissed as a minor illness. Yunique Morris, of Stockton, was eventually diagnosed with multiple blood clots in her chest on Thursday, but died just hours later, Fox 40 reported.

Her family claims that she initially sought help two weeks ago at San Joaquin General Hospital for ongoing chest pain, but was diagnosed with general chest wall pain and given pain medication and antibiotics.

NEWBORN DIES AFTER CONTRACTING LIFE-THREATENING ILLNESS FROM KISS, FAMILY SAYS

“Her health just started going downhill,” Wanda Ely, Yunique’s grandmother, told Fox 40. “It got to the point where she couldn’t even go up and down a flight of stairs without getting out of breath.”

Ely claims Yunique went back days later for a follow up but her case was dismissed as a minor illness.

“She felt nobody was helping her and didn’t really understand what was going through her body but she knew something wasn’t right,” Ely told Fox 40.

BOY WITH RARE 'STONE MAN' DISORDER WON'T LET IT STOP BASEBALL DREAMS

She was rushed back to the emergency room by her brother on Thursday after she passed out, where doctors allegedly discovered numerous blood clots in her chest. The family said she died hours later and now want answers as they await an autopsy being conducted at Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family cover funeral costs.