Ex-ESPNer had miscarriage during live broadcast

A former ESPN presenter who was laid off last month on her first day back from maternity leave shared a moving post with her Instagram followers on Sunday in honor of her first Mother’s Day. Sarah Walsh, who is married to Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Buschmann, wrote of the difficult journey they embarked on toward parenthood, which included suffering a miscarriage while on live TV.

“The road down a dark path began while hosting Sportscenter on the road from Alabama,” Walsh posted in part, alongside a photo of herself with her infant twins. “I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn’t return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal.”

Walsh wrote that nobody was aware that she was pregnant except for her husband, who was watching more than a thousand miles away at home. Walsh said Buschmann was texting her nearby hospital options during commercial breaks.

“It would get worse,” she wrote. “Two more failed pregnancies. More than once I’d have surgery one day and be on SportsCenter the next so as not to draw attention to my situation. We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures. After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs.”

Walsh shared that she took a break from trying to get pregnant and when they decided to try in vitro again, she learned she was pregnant with fraternal twins.

“So I spent a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach. There would be no baby announcement, no shower, we didn’t buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn’t sure they’d show up. We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one knew there were two.”

In the photo, which as of Monday has garnered more than 4,600 likes, her son and daughter are wearing “Good Egg” onesies, which Walsh said are even more meaningful to her after the struggle she and Bushmann went through.

“For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother’s Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal. An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong,” she wrote. “I wasn’t on TV today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.”