On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Schreiber Processing Corp. has recalled about 2,330 pounds of chicken tender products that may be contaminated with plastic and misbranded.

The affected product is a 10-pound box of Meal Mart Battered & Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders with the item code 03-CTB and production code 0246. The products were produced on Dec. 8 and packaged on Dec. 9.

The chicken products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in New Jersey, New York and Washington.

A consumer complaint alerted the FSIS to the issue, and there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness.

Consumers should throw away or return the affected products to the place of purchase. Those with questions can call 718-894-2000, ext 336 to reach Mordechai Milworn, Q&A/HAACP Manager.