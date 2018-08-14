Bear caught on camera wandering into Connecticut liquor store

Apparently it’s five o’clock somewhere for this bear, who was recorded wandering into a Connecticut liquor store Monday.

In the surveillance footage captured at Crazy Bruce’s Discount Liquor in Bristol, the small bear is seen walking along the street before dipping into the liquor store vestibule.

The bear is able to get through the first set of automatic doors, but when it made its way to the second set – which lead into the store – quick-thinking employee Daniel Thibodeau locked the doors from the inside, preventing the curious creature from making it in.

“Instinct I guess, that’s what I’m thinking,” Thibodeau said to NBC Connecticut about why he latched the doors.

That instinct also helped save a customer when Thibodeau quickly opened the doors to let a man inside the store after he did not notice the bear standing right next to him.

The bear ran off soon after. No one was hurt.