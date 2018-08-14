Great white shark steals catch off line, surprises young angler

One young angler was in for quite the shock as his Massachusetts striper was eaten off the line by another, mightier sea creature — a great white shark.

On August 13, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted 32 seconds of footage of the wild scene to Facebook in a now-viral clip.

The child angler and his fishing party were out on an excursion off the coast of Cape Cod’s Monomoy Island, where they reeled in a striper, Boston.com reports.

WARNING: Video contains explicit language.

In the video, the unnamed, child angler struggles to reel in his line, while an adult in the background can be heard saying, “It’s big one.”

“It’s not letting me pull the line,” the youngster says.

As the adult fisherman intervenes to help, suddenly, a massive shark thrusts its head above the water and snaps up the fish, startling the entire party on board.

“Holy s---!” a man exclaims.

In the days since, the incredible scene has been viewed over 37,000 times online and sparked over one hundred comments.

“I thought that guy was going to have a heart attack,” one commentator said.

“I think we are gonna need a bigger boat!!!!” another chimed in.

“Oh man I actually startled in the end that’s incredible!” one added.

“What a memory for the young fisherman!” another said.