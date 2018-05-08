Mother's Day gifts your active, adventurous, outdoorsy mom will love

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. But good news: If your mom is the adventurous type, you have lots of fun gift options to choose from this year, like stylish hiking shoes, heavy-duty backpacks and tents that allow for stargazing.

Whether she’s planning a safari or just a trip to the gym, your outdoorsy, jet-setting mom is sure to love one of these great gift ideas.

For the trailblazer: Teva Arrowood Lux

The next time your mom wants to go traipsing through the woods or trekking up a mountain, these lightweight, waterproof sneakers should be her go-to shoes. Made with ultralight foam construction, the Teva Arrowood Lux is a far cry from your typical clunky hiking shoe.

$99.99; Teva

MOTHER'S DAY: 11 WAYS TO SHOW YOU CARE

For the cyclist: Schwinn Signature Fordham Bike

For the mom who loves to two-wheel it over to the beach or through the park, the Fordham is ideal. Mom will appreciate the step-through design, upright seating, memory-foam saddle and spring seat post, the latter of which makes those bumps and uneven paths easier to handle.

$349.99; Dick's Sporting Goods

NATIONAL BIKE MONTH: WAYS TO CELEBRATE THIS MAY

For the traveler: Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack

This 17-liter backpack has a built-in pocket to hold your water bottle, a quick-access phone pocket, a separate spot for sweaty gear and also a sleeve for a 15-inch laptop. In other words, Lululemon has thought of every last detail.

$128; Lululemon

For the photog: GoPro HERO6 Black

Moms love to document things; it's what they do. Make it easy for her with the HERO6 Black. It’s one of the best action cameras for a lot of reasons. It shoots really rich color and has stellar image stabilization. Plus, the new custom-designed processing chip makes getting super smooth, high-resolution video simple whether you want fast-action or slow-motion shots. And that's not all: You can take it swimming with you down to 33 feet.

$399; GoPro

For the surfer: Olukai Miki Li

Hooray for athleisure! These stylish and comfy shoes are perfect for mom to wear to the beach before her next surf sesh. Why? Because they are made of quick-drying, water-resistant material and love the water as much as you do. The optional heel also drops into the shoe, which comes in handy when you just want to slide them back on and head back home.

$130; Olukai

For the swimmer: Eberjey So Solid Dawn One-Piece

Doesn’t hurt to look fashionable on your morning swim, right? This streamlined suit is flattering for all types of figures, and has adjustable straps and removable bra pads. Pair it with the sheer-gauze Summer of Love Darwin cover-up for the walk home, and the look is complete.

$159 for one-piece, $169 for the cover-up; Eberjey

For the camper: MSR Hubba Hubba Tent

For those who love to fall asleep looking up at the stars, this tent is a must-have. The mesh rooftop provides a great view and also make the tent very lightweight (less than 4 pounds). Not to mention, it’s easy to set up, and who doesn’t want that?

$399.95; MSR

For the beach lover: Michael Stars Tassel Trim Cover-Up

This cotton cover-up made of double-gauze, super-soft fabric is perfect for a day at the beach. Pair it with a cute hat, and mom is good to go.

$148; Michael Stars

TEEN TAKES MOM TO PROM BECAUSE SHE MISSED OUT ON HER OWN, WEARS MATCHING SUIT

For the jetsetter: Rothy’s Camo Loafers

Slip-on shoes make getting through airports that much easier. Not to mention, you can walk miles and miles in these comfy shoes. And with a cute camo design, there is no doubt mommy dearest will get compliments on this modern-day loafer. The best part is, each pair is machine washable, breathable, and fits easily in your suitcase.

$165; Rothy's

For the yogini: Hugger Mugger Bolster

For a busy mom, there’s nothing quite like taking the time for a restorative yoga session al fresco. Incorporating a bolster makes it that much better. This one, from Hugger Mugger, combines the perfect amount of inner strength and stability with a comfy, soft surface.

$74.95; Hugger Mugger

For the power walker: Lululemon On the Fly Woven Pant

The combo of four-way stretch and travel-friendly fabric make these 7/8ths-pants a solid option for most anything, whether it’s walking around the block, running to the grocery store or trekking up a fourteener.

$118; Lululemon

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For the athlete: Powerdot

R&R is so important for anyone, especially a mom. The PowerDot is a smart-muscle stimulator that activates muscles and gets your lymphatic system flowing. This increases blood flow to targeted areas. It’s like your own massage therapist. Best thing of all, it connects to an app on your phone, so it’s really simple to use.

Prices vary; Powerdot