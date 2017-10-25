Man flies over South Africa using 100 balloons strapped to camping chair

A British adventurer just pulled off a stunt straight out of the Pixar movie “Up,” flying across South Africa in a camping chair suspended by 100 balloons.

Tom Morgan traveled nearly 16 miles across the countryside Monday at a height of 8,000 feet after spending two days filling the balloons with helium.

Describing the experience to the BBC as "unbelievably cool," Morgan also admitted feeling "somewhere between terrified and elated" as he rose in the air.

After several failed attempts in Botswana, Morgan headed to South Africa, and went for his final attempt just north of Johannesburg.

"The problem was finding a good weather window and it was difficult to protect the balloons as they kept bursting,” Morgan said of the struggles he faced.



Using the last of his helium supply, he says finally found success for the “magical” flight.