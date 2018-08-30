Taco Bell fan redesigns Cincinnati public transit routes based on fast food locations

Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate approved millions of dollars for infrastructure and public transportation needs in the state of Ohio. But one Reddit user has a plan to improve upon Cincinnati’s public transportation system specifically – and it involves tacos.

With seven routes, Reddit user Epicapabilities developed a public transit map that would ensure residents would have access to Taco Bell restaurants all over the city of Cincinnati, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The subreddit “subwaysubway” includes all kinds of maps featuring restaurants from Epicapabilities, including Bruegger’s Bagels in Pittsburgh, Applebee’s in Minneapolis and St. Paul and Subway in Wichita.

The Reddit user also came up with a map featuring Taco Bell restaurants in Austin, Texas. The artist said the maps' designs are based off the Washington, D.C., subway map.

Cincinnati's Metro system faces a $6 million operating deficit in six months or less, WCPO-TV reported.

The Cincinnati Enquirer previously asked its readers for suggestions on ways to fix public transportation in Cincinnati. Reader Katelyn Wolary said the city needed to add more routes “that consider the inconveniences of food deserts.”

Epicapabilities’ plan would certainly help with that.