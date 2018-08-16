Minnesota beer delivery men credited with saving man's life

Men and women across the world use beer to bond with their friends and loved ones, but it's a rare occurrence that anyone uses the beverage to save a life.

Jason Gabel and Kwame Anderson, two beer delivery men in Minnesota, are being credited with just that after they spotted a man hanging onto an overpass fence in St. Paul while making their rounds on Wednesday.

The pair believed the man was suicidal, prompting Anderson called 911 while he tried to talk the person off the ledge, according to Fox 9.

“I thought about Denzel Washington when he's acting as a cop in movies. I said, 'Well, I gotta keep this guy entertained somehow because if I wait for police, this thing may be over,'” Anderson told the station.

Gabel said he had a feeling the man was intimidated by white cops, so he and his partner hatched an idea: Anderson offered the man a drink, and rushed back to the beer truck to grab a 12-pack to lure him to safety.

“I felt relieved. I didn't plan on saving anybody, but I knew when I saw him standing here I wasn't going to leave until he came off,” Anderson said.

Police praised the quick-thinking duo for helping talk the man down.

“The really good thing is the [delivery driver] saw what was going on, recognized a person in crisis and realized he could make a difference for him by stopping and talking,” St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said.