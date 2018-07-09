IHOP admits to faking IHOb name change for publicity

IHOb has officially returned to calling itself IHOP – and admitted the change was all part of a publicity stunt.

Last month the breakfast joint announced it was going to change its name from International House of Pancakes to International House of Burgers in honor of its newest menu item.

IHOP, OR 'IHOB,' DEBUTING NEW BURGER MENU FOLLOWING MUCH-PUBLICIZED NAME CHANGE

The company best known for its breakfasts already had burgers on the menu but had started using the IHOb name on social media, its website and for in-store promotions to draw attention to a new line of burgers made of Black Angus ground beef.

The change drew massive backlash on social media with some calling the move an “epic failure.”

Fortunately for those who criticized the new name, the brand has announced it will be returning to its pancake roots.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The restaurant revealed Monday it was going back to IHOP, just in time to promote a pancake deal tied to IHOP’s 60th birthday.

On Twitter, the company said, "That's right, IHOP! We'd never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.