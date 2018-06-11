Flapjack lovers outraged over IHOP's 'IHOb' announcement: 'What an epic failure'

Now that news of IHOP’s new burger menu has officially been revealed, critics on social media are officially hating it.

Almost immediately after IHOP president Darren Rebelez revealed news that the “b” in the restaurant’s temporary new name — IHOb — will stand for “burgers,” Twitter users began blasting the move as an “epic failure” and calling for the creative team behind the idea to be fired.

'IHOB' LOGO TOO SIMILAR TO THAT OF TAMPON BRAND, TWITTER SAYS

Others, meanwhile, were predicting that the new strategy would fail — and even bankrupt the company.

At one point, IHOP responded to a fan on Twitter who lamented the news, only to be told to “shut the buck up” by yet another outraged user.

Siegel+Gale, a brand-consulting agency that spoke with Fox Business further warned that IHOP's move "may have been the dumbest decision ever," as "brand equity is precious."

IHOP TO IHOB NAME CHANGE 'DUMBEST MOVE EVER' BRAND EXPERT WARNS

IHOP declined to comment on the backlash, but told Fox News that fans have been "incredibly engaged" since the name change was announced.

"We knew we had to be bold in order to shift perceptions that IHOP can only do a great breakfast — the tounge-in-cheek name change speaks to the fact that we’re just as serious about our burgers as we are about our pancakes," the company said.

It's likely that the restaurant's rebranding won't be permanent, either: A representative for the chain confirmed to Fox News that only one restaurant in Los Angeles will feature the new signage, while the rest will feature IHOb-themed elements within, but retain their original signage, for at least the length of the "summer campaign."

News of the restaurant's name change was originally announced June 4, though the company did not reveal the beefy announcement until Monday morning.

IHOP's — or IHOb's — new burgers are currently available with unlimited french fries and a drink for $6.99 at participating locations.