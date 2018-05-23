Arby's creates Brandi Chastain portrait out of sauce as response to bad plaque

Arby’s is getting saucy in Brandi Chastain’s honor.

American soccer star Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night with a plaque that some of Twitter called “an embarrassment.”

As a response to the plaque, which Chastain herself called “not the most flattering,” Arby’s has offered its own version of the athlete – to rave reviews.

“Hey @brandichastain, it’s not made of gold, but we think you look much better in Arby’s Sauce,” the fast food chain wrote on Twitter.

Those on social media responded to the likeness done on wax paper, saying it was a “better rendition” of Chastain than the commemorative plaque.

Though Arby’s may be fans of the soccer celeb, it’s more likely that the fast food chain was trying to advertise its newest Arby’s Sauce condiment. The brand even released a downloadable Arby’s Sauce font for those who want to “say it with sauce” instead of draw it.