Fiery dish sets off restaurant's sprinklers, almost blasts waiters off their feet

Dinner and a show!

A fiery dish served at Cava Mezze in Baltimore accidentally set off the restaurant’s sprinkler system on Tuesday, soaking down the dining area and nearly knocking the waitstaff off their feet.

James Hughes, who shared footage of the hilarious moment to Facebook, said he and a large group of co-workers were finishing off their meal at the Greek restaurant when they were offered a few final orders of saganaki, a fried cheese dish which the staff flambees tableside.

Four waiters then gather and ignite the dishes, only for the sprinklers to forcefully douse out the flames while the dining room erupts in riotous laughter around them.

“As we were closing our tab, our waiter came out and offered one last 'fire show' for us before we left,” said Hughes, according to the Daily Mail. “The rest is, how they say, history!”

Despite the blazing fiasco, the restaurant appears to have a good sense of humor about the mishap. In response to a Twitter post containing footage from Tuesday night, Cava Mezze shared a shoulder-shrugging emoji along with a message simply reading “the sprinkler system works.”

