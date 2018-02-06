Girl Scout sells 312 boxes of cookies in six hours outside pot dispensary

A brilliant young Girl Scout from San Diego sold more than 300 boxes of Tagalongs, Thin Mints and other munchie-friendly snacks after setting up her wares near a marijuana dispensary over the weekend.

The 9-year-old girl’s father, who was not identified either, confirmed to San Diego’s KGTV that she ended up selling a total of 312 boxes over the course of about six hours, presumably to customers of the Urbn Leaf dispensary.

The dispensary, too, advertised that the girl would be appearing outside the facility in a post shared to the shop’s Instagram page.

“Get some Girl Scout Cookies with your GSC today until 4pm,” wrote Urbn Leaf in the caption, making reference to its own GSC strains of marijuana (short for “Girl Scout Cookies”) which also includes a phenotype named after Thin Mints. “Have a friend that wants to #tagalong? Bring them with — shopping is more fun with friends anyways,” the shop added.

Urbn Leaf’s post also included a photo of what appeared to be the 9-year-old Girl Scout in an Urbn Leaf cap, as well as a photo of Tagalongs and Thin Mints alongside a small bag of marijuana.

Despite some critical comments, Alison Bushan, a spokesperson for Girl Scouts San Diego, has confirmed to KGTV that the girl did not technically violate any official Girl Scout codes of conduct, as she wasn’t selling from a booth directly outside the shop, but rather a wagon on the sidewalk alongside her father.

“If that's what they say they were doing... then they were right within the rules," Bushan said to KGTV.

On the other hand, the Associated Press reports that the San Diego Girl Scout Council will be looking into whether the girl broke any rules.

However, Mary Doyle, the communications director for the San Diego Girl Scouts, has said that the organization “assume[s] good intent” in these types of situations.

"When we learn that a girl is in violation of a standard/guideline, we almost always discover that the parent was unaware of the rules."

Doyle also told the San Diego Union-Tribune that booth sales don’t officially commence until Feb. 9, but girls are allowed to walk “door to door” or do “walk-abouts” before then.

Will Senn, who founded Urbn Leaf, has defended the girl, and claimed that she was only passing by on her wagon — a statement that seems to contradict what her father had told KGTV.

Senn says he plans to talk to the council to clear the girl’s name, and says his shop only posted to photo in support of a good cause.

"Anytime we can help out by driving more people to support local fundraising like a Girl Scout selling cookies, we'll do that," he said.

No matter what the council finds, there may be a precedent for the girl’s actions: In 2014 and 2016, Girl Scouts in both San Francisco and Albuquerque, respectively, were spotted selling cookies near pot dispensaries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.