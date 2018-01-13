5 things to know about Girl Scout cookies

Get the milk ready, because cookie season is officially upon us.

As firm as your resolutions may be for a healthier 2018, it’s hard to resist the Girl Scouts of America’s beloved annual cookie sale, and the virtuous entrepreneurship the endeavor aims to inspire in young girls. From this year’s flavors to where the $800 million in revenue goes, here’s all you need to know about beloved sweet treats.

It’s officially begun

As of Jan. 3, troops of smiling Girl Scouts near you may be selling the confections, the organization confirmed in a press release. However, local councils can host their cookie sales anytime between January and April for a six to eight week period.

There’s 12 kinds for sale

Whether you’re partial to the classic Thin Mints, Trefoils or Samoas, twelve varieties are available for sale this year and include modern hits like S’mores, Lemonades, and gluten-free Trios.

You can buy them online

Since 2014, the Girl Scouts have maintained a Digital Cookie platform to connect cookie fans with local councils to purchase the sweet treats from. If you know a Girl Scout, you can support her sales directly on her personal cookie page.

Prices vary by location

Though prices vary by location, you can expect to pay about $5 per box. Prices for the coveted confections have steadily increased in recent years, most notably jumping from $4 to $5 in 2015.

It’s all for a good cause

With 100% of revenue for the cookies staying local, the Cookie Program claims to be “the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.”

Local troops and councils collectively chose what community-based projects or fundraising efforts they’d like to see their hard-earned dollars support, such as Cookies-4-Heroes for Hurricane Harvey first responders or Operation Gratitude, which sends the treats overseas to U.S. troops.