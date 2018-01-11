Girl Scouts launch Cookies-4-Heroes program for Hurricane Harvey first responders

Girl Scout cookie season is here to break your New Year’s resolutions – but this year you can feel good about it.

The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council in Houston, Texas, have made it possible to indulge while also giving back to Hurricane Harvey first responders through the organizations new Cookies-4-Heroes program.

The program will let those who are purchasing Girl Scouts from a local troop donate part (or all) of their purchase to the first responders – firefighters, paramedics and police officers – who supported those in the Houston community during the hurricane’s devastating rainfall and flooding.

The Texas program is running from January 6 to March 25, Abc13 reports, and those interested in participating must inform the scouts at the time of purchase that they want to donate to the Cookies-4-Heroes program.

The Cookies-4-Heroes program has been used by other troops, like the Girl Scouts of Connecticut who host a website allowing online purchases to be sent to military men and women both domestic and overseas.