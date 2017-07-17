Chick-fil-A debuting 'Family Style Meals' in select cities

Family-style options have made their way to Chick-fil-A menus — but only in select cities.

The Atlanta-based chain announced on Monday that they're bringing their new "Family Style Meals" to three markets including Greensboro, N.C., Phoenix and San Antonio.

The new meal options are designed to feed up to four people, and include the choice of one entree, two side dishes — including new offerings such as bacon baked beans or mac and cheese —and eight mini rolls at a cost of $29.99, with additional entrees, sides and beverage available for an extra cost.

Chick-fil-A says that the entrée options for the family style meal will include: Chick-n-Strips™ (12-count); Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts (4-count); Chick-fil-A Nuggets (30-count) and Grilled Chicken Breasts (4-count).

In addition to bacon baked beans and mac and cheese, customers can choose to pair their entrées with side orders fruit cups, or the chain's superfood side salad with broccolini, kale and dried cherries.

“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals," said Matt Abercrombie, Chick-fil-A’s menu development manager, in a press release.

Abercrombie also told Business Insider that dinner is currently the least busy meal at Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Chick-fil-A's Family Style Meals will be available in Greensboro, N.C., Phoenix and San Antonio through November 18, Chick-fil-A confirmed on its press site. If successful, the meals will be added to menus nationwide along with the chain's new sides.