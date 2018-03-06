Adriana Lima is reportedly single again

Adriana Lima seems to be single again.

The Brazilian stunner didn’t have a date at the Oscars.

Her relationship with Metin Hara, the Turkish New Age guru, looked strong in November when she posted an Instagram selfie with the bearded redhead and wrote, “Exactly today 5 months ago I met/chose love. The beginning of a new beginning.”



But maybe it was the beginning of the end.

The mother of two spent much of February in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival. On Valentine’s Day, she posted an ode to the strength of women on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Hara — the author of “Invasion of Love: The Path” — posted a stock photo of Lima on Instagram on Feb. 22 with the cryptic message: “She was the poem I always wanted to write . . .”

Lima’s past loves include Lenny Kravitz, Derek Jeter, football star Julian Edelman and Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, who was so crazy over her last May, it may have contributed to him missing a start and being fined.

A rep for Lima didn’t get back to me.

