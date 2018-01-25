Expand / Collapse search
Oprah says she doesn't want to run for president

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Oprah Winfrey is not interested in running for president in 2020.

The talk show legend said in a new interview that running for office is "not something that interests me."

"I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," Oprah told InStyle magazine. "And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it."

Rumors swirled that Oprah would challenge President Trump in 2020 after she gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

In the speech she said, "I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon."

Oprah Winfrey speaks after accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018.  (Reuters)

Winfrey's longtime boyfriend Stedman Graham addressed the rumors days after the Golden Globes after he was asked by the Los Angeles Times if the talk show host would run.

"It's up to the people," Graham said. "She would absolutely do it."

