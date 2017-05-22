Host Vanessa Hudgens geeks out during 2017 Billboard Awards

Vanessa Hudgens couldn't help but let her inner geek out as she acted more like a fan than a host at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards.

The co-host acted as an emcee with her enthusiastic intros as well as singing and dancing throughout the night. She impressed early with her rapping skills to show her love for Nicki Minaj, then tried a heartfelt rendition of Dion's "The Power of Love."

Later on she showed up in one of Cher's iconic stage costumes and danced along to Cher's performance from the audience.

Even Drake took notice in his acceptance speech, adding that Hudgens looked "amazing," which drew envious looks from Nicki Minaj.

#BBMAs



Drake said "Vanessa Hudgens you look incredible tonight"



Nicki Minaj said "What about me" 😂 pic.twitter.com/dXOmDTKDRd — Adam (@JustRealTalk) May 22, 2017

