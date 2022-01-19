Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Biden vaccine mandates: LIVE UPDATES

Arguments wrap at SCOTUS on vaccine mandates.

From Fox News' William Mears: Arguments have wrapped after a total of about three hours, 40 minutes for both cases.

There is no indication from the bench how quickly orders from the court will be issued, or when or whether fuller written opinions explaining the court’s reasoning will be issued.

Given the fact some of these mandates go into effect beginning next week, or in coming weeks, the justices could issue some kind of order as soon as today or this weekend.