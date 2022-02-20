Russia-Ukraine: Zelenskyy urges more action by Western leaders as tensions mount: LIVE UPDATES

Russian diplomat says US, UK assessments can’t be trusted because of past intelligence mistakes

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN on Sunday said that the U.S. and U.K.’s assessment of an imminent Russian invasion can’t be trusted because the countries’ intelligence agencies have had too many mistakes in the past.

"We don't trust the U.S. and British intelligence, they let us down, the whole world, on many occasions enough to remember weapons of mass destruction in Iraq," Dmitry Polyanskiy told Britain’s Sky News.

He also questioned where the Western nations were getting their assessments of the more than 150,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, which he denied, claiming the country is just carrying out routine military drills.

"I don't think our drills on our territory should worry anyone," he told Sky, accusing the West of “scaremongering and warmongering."

He also claimed that an uptick of violence in eastern Ukrainian territory held by Russian-backed separatists is due to the Ukrainian government's shelling of a “peaceful” population. The West has warned Russia might use "false flag" attacks in the region as a pretense for an invasion.

Polyanskiy said Putin actually wants to meet with Western leaders around the negotiating table to "see what we can do for security and guarantees for Russia's absolutely legitimate concerns".