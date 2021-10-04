Progressives say they’ll pass infrastructure and reconciliation: LIVE UPDATES
Progressives in the Democrat Party seemed to have taken a page out of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s playbook and vowed Sunday that they will eventually pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the hotly contested reconciliation package that comes with no Republican support.
Just one week ago, Pelosi told ABC’s "This Week," that the House was going to pass the infrastructure bill. She said she never brings "bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes."
The bill didn’t have the votes thanks to the progressive wing of the party—led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who demanded that the infrastructure legislation be tied with the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
"Saturday Night Live" returned from its summer hiatus this weekend and wasted no time in mocking the Democrats’ infighting regarding the infrastructure bill.
The cold open of the show's 47th season also introduced new cast member James Austin Johnson in the role of President Biden. "How was everybody’s summer? Mine was bad!" Johnson as Biden shouted cheerily from a podium during a mock news conference.
"Not ‘Cuomo bad’ but definitely not ‘Afghanistan good.’ Everyone keeps razzing me about that drone strike – but on the bright side I went the whole summer without falling down the stairs once."
