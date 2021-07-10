Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

LIVE UPDATES: Post-Tropical Cyclone Elsa batters parts of New England with heavy rainfall, wind

Rain and wind gusts are expected to continue into the night, with flooding possible in parts of Maine

Covered by: Brie Stimson

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Elsa brings massive flooding to some NYC subways

Video shows commuters in some cases waist deep as they head down toward the subway.

Watch.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here