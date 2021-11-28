Expand / Collapse search
Omicron: Israel closing border over new coronavirus variant: LIVE UPDATES

Israel became the latest country on Saturday to restrict international travel in an effort to stem the spread of the new COVID-19 variant omicron. The U.S. also plans to limit travel from several African countries where the variant has surged.

Indonesia plans to restrict travel from Africa

Indonesia plans to join several other countries, including the U.S., in restricting travel from several African nations, including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini and Nigeria, Reuters reported, citing an official document on Sunday.

Anyone who has been in the countries in the last two weeks won't be allowed to enter Indonesia's borders because of the new coronavirus variant omicron, which was identified in South Africa on Thursday.

The ban will take effect on Monday.

Israel to close border, airports to non-citizen international travelers for 14 days due to omicron

Israel has approved a measure closing the country to non-citizen arrivals for two weeks due to fear of the spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant.

On Saturday the Israeli cabinet approved a ban on international arrivals of non-citizens for two weeks and imposed mandatory quarantine for Israeli citizens who are arriving.

