Omicron: Israel closing border over new coronavirus variant: LIVE UPDATES

Indonesia plans to restrict travel from Africa

Indonesia plans to join several other countries, including the U.S., in restricting travel from several African nations, including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini and Nigeria, Reuters reported, citing an official document on Sunday.

Anyone who has been in the countries in the last two weeks won't be allowed to enter Indonesia's borders because of the new coronavirus variant omicron, which was identified in South Africa on Thursday.

The ban will take effect on Monday.