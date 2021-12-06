Omicron coronavirus variant: Fauci suggests early reports are encouraging: LIVE UPDATES

Fauci: 'Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it'

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN Sunday that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about omicron’s severity -- but reports from South Africa, where it emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased at a high rate.

“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci said. “But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn’t cause any severe illness, comparable to delta.”

Fauci also said the Biden administration is considering lifting travel restrictions against noncitizens entering the United States from several African countries.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to lift that ban in a quite reasonable period of time,” Fauci said. “We all feel very badly about the hardship that has been put on not only on South Africa but the other African countries.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.