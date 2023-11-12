Israel rejects calls for cease-fire in Hamas war as Gaza hospitals go dark
The Israeli military is continuing its war against Hamas in Gaza, targeting terrorist forces near teh Al-Shifa hospital, which has gone dark as of Sunday morning. Saudi Arabia and Iran, regional opponents, have both called for a cease-fire in the conflict, while France has called for a humanitarian pause.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it was preparing to assist the evacuation of babies from a Gaza hospital where two newborns reportedly passed away.
Palestinian officials say that fuel shortages at Al-Shifa Hospital caused at least two babies to die, with dozens more at risk. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry estimates that over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.
"There has been a lot of misinformation from Gaza today, so I want to clarify the facts," IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement. "There is no siege, I repeat, there is no siege on the Shifa Hospital. The east side of the hospital is open on Al-Wehda street, for the safe passage of Gazans who wish to leave the hospital."
"We’re speaking directly and regularly with the hospital staff," he added. "The staff of the Shifa Hospital has requested that tomorrow we will help the babies in the pediatric department get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed."
Plastic surgeon Ahmed al-Mokhallalati told Reuters that the hospital had been bombarded for over a day, and around 500 patients were stuck there.
"It's totally a war zone," he said. "It's a totally scary atmosphere here in the hospital."
Reuters and Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog says the Israeli military found an Arabic copy of Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' in a children's room used as a base by Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza this weekend.
Herzog made the comments in an interview with the BBC on Sunday, holding up the book for inspection. The president said the book showed signs of personal use.
“This is Adolf Hitler’s book, ‘Mein Kampf,’ translated into Arabic,” Herzog told the outelt. “This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II.”
“The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again, Adolf Hitler’s ideology to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing,” he added.
“After the massacre and atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 — the day on which the largest number of Jews were murdered since the Holocaust — this is another revelation that testifies to the sources of inspiration of the terrorist organization Hamas, and proves once again that all its actions have the same goal as the Nazis — the destruction of Jews,” Herzog's office wrote in a statement.
More than 300 faculty members at the University of California, Los Angeles, signed a letter demanding the institution denounce campus protests endorsing Hamas terrorists' attack against Israel if speakers at the demonstrations incite violence.
The faculty explained that people may take different sides on the complex situation between Israel and the Palestinians, but that Hamas' massacre "should be condemned irrespective of political views." The letter said UCLA leadership must "make the strongest possible statements" condemning the attacks and that there is no room for moral equivalence, "both-sideism" or ambiguity.
"[W]hile we all cherish the First Amendment and its guarantees of freedom of speech and assembly, UCLA must ensure that any hate speeches and celebrations of the Hamas massacre by students and faculty on our campus are prevented from crossing the line from protected speech to unlawful incitement," the letter reads. "We were horrified to see Pro-Palestinian rallies on campus in which the massacres by Hamas were celebrated, including explicit calls for violence (including chanting 'Intifada' or event advertisements featuring images of weapons/violence)."
More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, prompting a military response from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.
Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his counterparts in Israel and Ukraine on Saturday as the U.S. government continues to support the two countries in their respective wars.
In speaking to Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, Austin reiterated U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself while also pointing out the need to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian relief to people impacted by the war against Hamas terrorists.
Austin "reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense and reiterated the importance of both protecting civilians and delivering humanitarian relief," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a readout of the call. "He emphasized the need to contain the conflict to Gaza and avoid regional escalation."
The secretary also separately spoke over the phone with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov about Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, which has been ongoing since February 2022.
In the call with Umerov, Austin discussed the latest battlefield developments, security assistance priorities and plans for the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group scheduled for later in November, according to Ryder.
Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report
