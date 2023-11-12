Israel rejects calls for cease-fire in Hamas war as Gaza hospitals go dark

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it was preparing to assist the evacuation of babies from a Gaza hospital where two newborns reportedly passed away.

Palestinian officials say that fuel shortages at Al-Shifa Hospital caused at least two babies to die, with dozens more at risk. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry estimates that over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.

"There has been a lot of misinformation from Gaza today, so I want to clarify the facts," IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement. "There is no siege, I repeat, there is no siege on the Shifa Hospital. The east side of the hospital is open on Al-Wehda street, for the safe passage of Gazans who wish to leave the hospital."

"We’re speaking directly and regularly with the hospital staff," he added. "The staff of the Shifa Hospital has requested that tomorrow we will help the babies in the pediatric department get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed."

Plastic surgeon Ahmed al-Mokhallalati told Reuters that the hospital had been bombarded for over a day, and around 500 patients were stuck there.

"It's totally a war zone," he said. "It's a totally scary atmosphere here in the hospital."

Reuters and Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.