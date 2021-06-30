LIVE UPDATES: Miami condo collapse death toll remains at 12; rescue efforts enter 7th day

Severe weather could impact search for survivors

Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday night that the possibility that severe weather in the coming days has prompted state officials to ask the federal government for an additional team to help with search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida.

“There are two areas of (possible storm) development out in the Atlantic, heading to the Caribbean. We have eight urban rescue teams in Florida. We talked about doing a relief," Guthrie said at a news conference. “We have all the resources we need but we’re going to bring in another team. We want to rotate those out so we can get more resources out.”