LIVE UPDATES: Miami condo collapse death toll remains at 12; rescue efforts enter 7th day

Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday night that the possibility that severe weather in the coming days has prompted state officials to ask the federal government for an additional team to help with search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida.
“There are two areas of (possible storm) development out in the Atlantic, heading to the Caribbean. We have eight urban rescue teams in Florida. We talked about doing a relief," Guthrie said at a news conference. “We have all the resources we need but we’re going to bring in another team. We want to rotate those out so we can get more resources out.”
At least 900 workers from 50 federal, state and local agencies were assisting with search and rescue efforts, Charles Cyrille of the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency said.
Cyrille noted they were "working seamlessly" on the search.
Raysa Rodriguez says she was asleep inside the Champlain Towers condo building in Surfside, Florida, when it started to collapse last Thursday morning.
"Something work me up, and I found myself in the middle of the room," she writes in a newly filed lawsuit against the condo association that ran the property. "The building swayed like a sheet of paper."
Details about the lawsuit filed by Rodriguez on Monday were reported Tuesday by Miami-based FOX station WSVN-TV.
Rodriguez’s lawyer, Adam Moskowitz, says his client had been raising "red flags" about the safety conditions of the building "for months," sending complaints and photos of cracks and other damage to the building association.
