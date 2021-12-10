Kim Potter trial: Judge denies defense’s motion for a mistrial: LIVE UPDATES

Judge denies defense’s motion for a mistrial after second day of testimony

After the jury was dismissed for the evening on Thursday, defense attorney Paul Engh motioned for a mistrial on the grounds that the prosecution has spent “unending” time on irrelevant issues.

"The defense has expressed a concern about the presentation of the state's case. The issue in our case, here, is the thought process of Kimberly Potter at the moment that she yelled, 'Taser, taser, taser,' and pulled the trigger of her gun. We have spent the day, rather, on an accident that was caused by Daunte Wright's excessive speed," Engh told Judge Regina Chu.

"I didn't see any evidence directed towards the proof of guilt today, but rather evidence of sordid pictures and prejudicial impacts that had little relevance."

Prosecutor Matthew Frank argued that the evidence the state has presented is relevant because they are seeking a lengthier sentence based on aggravating factors.

"She was an officer at the time and her role as an officer... presented a violation of trust in authority, and we alleged that as one of the aggravating factors," Frank said. "The other is that her conduct presented danger to more than just the individuals in the immediate area. It presented a greater danger to a number of people."

The prosecution called Denise Lundgren-Wells, the daughter of an elderly couple involved in the car crash with Wright. Lundgren-Wells testified that her father’s health decline “accelerated quickly” after the crash and he is currently in hospice care.

Two police officers and two paramedics who responded to the shooting and subsequent crash testified in the afternoon on Thursday.

Chu denied the motion for a mistrial, telling the attorneys that “we’re really getting ahead of ourselves now.” -Paul Best