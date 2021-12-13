Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Kim Potter trial: Second week of testimony in shooting of Daunte Wright begins: LIVE UPDATES

Kim Potter, 49, has been charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. She has claimed that she accidentally grabbed a gun instead of a Taser.

Covered by: Fox News and Stephen Sorace

2Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Medical examiner details autopsy of Daunte Wright

Medical examiner details autopsy of Daunte Wright

In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin County, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

The prosecution called as its first witness Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Lorren Jackson with the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office. 

Jackson was asked to detail the autopsy of Daunte Wright for jury. 

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office reported the day after Wright’s death on April 11 that he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Posted by Stephen Sorace

Prosecution to continue its case against Kim Potter in second week of testimony

Prosecution to continue its case against Kim Potter in second week of testimony

In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

The second week of testimony in the trial of former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. CT at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

In the first week of testimony, the court heard from several witnesses, including Daunte Wright’s girlfriend, police and paramedics who responded to the scene and the officer who Kim Potter was training at the time of the shooting. Daunte Wright’s mother also testified.

The prosecution also showed police dashcam and bodycam video of the aftermath of the shooting.

Court Judge Regina Chu adjourned the court early on Friday due to wintry weather that swept through the region.

Posted by Stephen Sorace

Live Coverage begins here