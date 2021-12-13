Kim Potter trial: Second week of testimony in shooting of Daunte Wright begins: LIVE UPDATES
Kim Potter, 49, has been charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. She has claimed that she accidentally grabbed a gun instead of a Taser.
incoming update…
The prosecution called as its first witness Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Lorren Jackson with the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.
Jackson was asked to detail the autopsy of Daunte Wright for jury.
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office reported the day after Wright’s death on April 11 that he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
The second week of testimony in the trial of former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. CT at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
In the first week of testimony, the court heard from several witnesses, including Daunte Wright’s girlfriend, police and paramedics who responded to the scene and the officer who Kim Potter was training at the time of the shooting. Daunte Wright’s mother also testified.
The prosecution also showed police dashcam and bodycam video of the aftermath of the shooting.
Court Judge Regina Chu adjourned the court early on Friday due to wintry weather that swept through the region.
Live Coverage begins here