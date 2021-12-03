Expand / Collapse search
Jussie Smollett trial: prosecution rests: LIVE UPDATES

Smollett's defense attorney Shay Allen seemed to try to convince a jury through his cross-examination of Bola that he and his brother carried out the attack because they were trying to get Smollett to pay him as private security so that they could secure a regular paycheck beyond what Bola was getting for his regular work on 'Empire.'

Prosecution rests in Jussie Smollett trial

The prosecution rested on Thursday and the court was adjourned until Monday or Tuesday morning after a long day of testimony in the Smollett trial.

Smollett is accused of manufacturing a fake racist and homophobic attack against himself.

A doctor who examined Smollett testified Thursday that his injuries were real after the incident but the prosecution while cross-examining Dr. Robert Torelli, pointed out that he could not determine the cause of the injuries and it wasn't his job to make that determination.

Tucker: How did anyone fall for Jussie Smollett's hoax?

Tucker Carlson reviews the evidence in the Jussie Smollett trial.

Click here to watch on Fox News.

