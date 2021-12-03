Jussie Smollett trial: prosecution rests: LIVE UPDATES

Prosecution rests in Jussie Smollett trial

The prosecution rested on Thursday and the court was adjourned until Monday or Tuesday morning after a long day of testimony in the Smollett trial.

Smollett is accused of manufacturing a fake racist and homophobic attack against himself.

A doctor who examined Smollett testified Thursday that his injuries were real after the incident but the prosecution while cross-examining Dr. Robert Torelli, pointed out that he could not determine the cause of the injuries and it wasn't his job to make that determination.