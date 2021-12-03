Jussie Smollett trial: prosecution rests: LIVE UPDATES
Smollett's defense attorney Shay Allen seemed to try to convince a jury through his cross-examination of Bola that he and his brother carried out the attack because they were trying to get Smollett to pay him as private security so that they could secure a regular paycheck beyond what Bola was getting for his regular work on 'Empire.'
The prosecution rested on Thursday and the court was adjourned until Monday or Tuesday morning after a long day of testimony in the Smollett trial.
Smollett is accused of manufacturing a fake racist and homophobic attack against himself.
A doctor who examined Smollett testified Thursday that his injuries were real after the incident but the prosecution while cross-examining Dr. Robert Torelli, pointed out that he could not determine the cause of the injuries and it wasn't his job to make that determination.
