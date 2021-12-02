Expand / Collapse search
Jussie Smollett’s defense set to question star state witness: LIVE UPDATES

Abimbola Osundairo told jurors on Wednesday that Jussie Smollett instructed him and his brother on how they should plan the alleged fake attack. Smollett’s lawyers insist their client was attacked.

Jussie Smollett's defense prepare for key witness

Jussie Smollett's defense is preparing for a big day in court on Thursday, where they will question one of the two brothers who claim the actor recruited him and his brother to stage a racist, homophobic attack.

On Wednesday, Abimbola “Bola” Osundairo showed the jury on a map the location where he and his brother waited for Smollett on the night the attack occurred.

Bola pointed to the Streeterville area, a Chicago neighborhood.

He told prosecutor Dan Webb that he, his brother and Smollett executed the attack just like they had practiced and the two brothers then fled the scene.

Osundairo testified that Smollett instructed him and his brother in advance on how they should carry out the Jan. 29, 2019, hoax.

Smollett also planned a “dry run” and gave him a $100 bill to buy supplies, Osundairo said.Osundairo told jurors Smollett instructed him to punch Smollett but “not too hard.” Once Smollett was on the ground, Osundairo said Smollett said he should give Smollett “a bruise” and “give him a noogie” — or rub his knuckles hard on Smollett’s head.

After punching Smollett in the face and throwing the actor to the ground, they put a noose around his neck and threw bleach on him, then ran away, Osundairo told jurors.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche has said the brothers attacked Smollett, who is Black and gay, “because of who he is” and has suggested that the brothers were homophobic. -The Associated Press contributed to this report

